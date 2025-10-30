Raju Weds Rambai to release on November 21

On Wednesday, a grand ceremony was held to announce the release date of ETV Win’s upcoming film Raju Weds Rambai. ETV Win is presenting this film in collaboration with Venu Udugula, known for Virata Parvam, and Rahul Mopidevi. The rustic love story will hit theatres on November 21.
Debutant Saailu Kampati is the writer-director for the film. Bankrolled under the banners of Dolamukhi Subaltern Films and Monoons Tales, Raju Weds Rambai features debutants Akhil and Tejaswini Rao in the lead roles. Suresh Bobbili has composed music for the film. The film also features Siddu Jonnalagadda’s brother Chaitu Jonnalagadda in a prominent role.
Speaking at the event, Venu Udugula said, “This tragic love story is based on a real incident that occurred between Khammam and Warangal. Director Saailu took that true incident and turned it into a powerful script, blending emotion with mass appeal. I was deeply moved when I first heard it. I became a producer thanks to ETV Win.”
Expressing his confidence in the film’s potential, Venu added, “Like 7/G Brundavan Colony, RX 100 and Baby, this film too will be remembered by Telugu audiences forever.” ETV Win Content Head Nitin Chakravarthy stated, “This movie is based on astory that surprisingly few people know about. Once Raju Weds Rambai releases, every Telugu viewer will be talking about it. You’ll understand why we’re calling it the ‘Greatest Love Story.’”
The ensemble cast of Raju Weds Rambai includes Shivaji Raja, Anita Chowdhary, and Kavitha Srirangam. In the technical team, Wajid Baig is the cinematographer and Naresh Adupa is the editor. Gandhi Nadikudikar is the production designer, while costumes are by Priyanka Veeraboyina and Aarthi Vinnakota. Vamsi Nandipati is onboard as well, for the theatrical distribution of the film that will eventually stream on ETV Win.