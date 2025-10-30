Raju Weds Rambai to release on November 21

The ensemble cast of Raju Weds Rambai includes Shivaji Raja, Anita Chowdhary, and Kavitha Srirangam. In the technical team, Wajid Baig is the cinematographer and Naresh Adupa is the editor. Gandhi Nadikudikar is the production designer, while costumes are by Priyanka Veeraboyina and Aarthi Vinnakota. Vamsi Nandipati is onboard as well, for the theatrical distribution of the film that will eventually stream on ETV Win.