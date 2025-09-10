Deva Katta: Caste politics can also be told without an agenda

That optimism coexists with clear-eyed realism. Caste, corruption, compromises, Deva Katta doesn’t flinch from showing them. “Even if politics is dirty, at least identifying them is half the cure. Once you know where we stand, something can still be done.” The series doesn’t take anybody’s side and has a God’s eye view on sensitive topics like caste. He explains, “You have to depict everything in God’s eye view from the top angle. I don’t scorn at caste, I understand that it also helped creating unity among people. But then Jayaprakash Narayana gaaru says, 'If you have a health issue, would you go to the best doctor or a doctor from your caste?’ Caste becomes a nuisance if it is treated in every aspect of life. But then even caste politics can also be told without an agenda.”

It’s no surprise, then, that many viewers have returned to the show a second, even a third time. “That means there is life in it. There is a beating heart.” Katta credits his co-writer Kiran Jay Kumar as a crucial voice. “He never believed he was a writer,” he laughs, adding, “But his edits, rewrites, and perspectives, strengthened my emotions. That’s partnership.”