Srinidhi Shetty to play Raaga in Telusu Kada; makers unveil new character poster

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s whose last theatrical release was the Bhaskar directorial Jack, will be seen sharing screen with Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty in his next film Telusu Kada. The film, billed as a new-age romance, is directed by Neeraja Kona who is a renowned stylist in the industry. On Tuesday, the makers released a new character poster, introducing Srinidhi’s character.

Srinidhi will be seen playing Raaga in the film. By the looks of it, Raaga is a free-spirited young woman with artistic sensibilities, possibly a photographer by profession. “Irresistibly charming, effortlessly graceful, and with a heart full of warmth,” the announcement post caption read.