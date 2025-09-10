Srinidhi Shetty to play Raaga in Telusu Kada; makers unveil new character poster

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s whose last theatrical release was the Bhaskar directorial Jack, will be seen sharing screen with Raashii Khanna and Srinidhi Shetty in his next film Telusu Kada. The film, billed as a new-age romance, is directed by Neeraja Kona who is a renowned stylist in the industry. On Tuesday, the makers released a new character poster, introducing Srinidhi’s character.
Srinidhi will be seen playing Raaga in the film. By the looks of it, Raaga is a free-spirited young woman with artistic sensibilities, possibly a photographer by profession. “Irresistibly charming, effortlessly graceful, and with a heart full of warmth,” the announcement post caption read.
Earlier today, the team had unveiled another poster with the three leads, also announcing that the official teaser of Telusa Kada will be released on September 11. In a separate Instagram post today, Raashii shared that she has wrapped her portions for the film. Raashii wrote, “A journey of love, loss, and everything in between. And today, I wrap. Forever grateful to the most incredible team who carried this journey with me. Can’t wait for you all to step into this world we created. You are in for a wild ride!”
Telusu Kada, is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory. Thaman S is the music director for the film. The first single of the film ‘Mallika Gandha’ was released a few weeks ago. The romantic film is scheduled to release theatrically on October 17, clashing with Kiran Abbavaram’s K-Ramp and Mithra Mandali.
On the technical side, the project has Gnana Shekhar as cinematograper, National Award-winner Navin Nooli as editor, Avinash Kolla as production designer, and Sheetal Sharma handling costumes.
Srinidhi Shetty was seen previously in Nani-starrer HIT 3, which is one of few Telugu hit films this year. Raashii Khanna’s previous Telugu release was the 2022 film Thank You.