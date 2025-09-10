Teja Sajja: Whenever people see great CGI, they immediately assume it’s AI

Sometimes, it’s the least-anticipated films that strike gold. Last year, Hanu-Man did just that, turning Teja Sajja, who had already appeared in over 20 films as a child actor, into a breakout lead star. With the bar now raised, expectations are high for his return to the Ramayana-inspired universe in Mirai. Ironically, this anticipation has also brought criticism, with sections of the audience dismissing the trailer’s action sequences as AI-generated. Teja, however, is quick to set the record straight. “In today’s time, it’s sad that whenever people see great CGI, they immediately assume it’s AI. We worked incredibly hard on this film—there’s a train action sequence I trained for over 10 days, and we even shot it on a live location in Sri Lanka. Because it looks so natural, some think it’s AI or computer-generated, but it isn’t. I can’t keep justifying this to everyone, which is why I’ve kept a detailed VFX breakdown and making-of video that I’ll release,” he says, adding, “With such a huge budget and star cast, we are not here to take shortcuts—we’ve put in genuine effort.”

In this conversation, Teja Sajja talks about dealing with monotony when it comes to religion-oriented stories, why he doesn’t want to be called a pan-Indian actor, and more.

Excerpts: