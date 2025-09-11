Pooja Hegde officially onboards Dulquer Salmaan’s next

A few days ago, we had reported that the makers of DQ41, Dulquer Salmaan’s film directed by debutant Ravi Nelakuditi, are planning to rope in Pooja Hegde for the project. On Wednesday, the makers officially announced Pooja’s addition to the cast.

The makers also released a special announcement video on the occasion, which features a snippet from the film as well as a brief glimpse at the behind-the-scenes process. By the looks of it, Pooja Hegde plays a free-spirited young woman. The film, reportedly set in Andhra Pradesh, is being mounted as a contemporary love story intertwined with rich drama. The technical team for the film includes GV Prakash Kumar for music, Anay Om Goswamy as cinematographer and Avinash Kolla handling production design.