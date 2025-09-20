Nagarjuna-starrer 'Shiva' to re-release in November

NEW DELHI: Renowned south actor Nagarjuna on Saturday said his 1989 film "Shiva" is set to re-release in theatres on November 14.

The 66-year-old actor shared the announcement on his X handle on the occasion of his late father and popular filmmaker Akkineni Nageswara Rao's birthday.

The film was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and served as a breakthrough for Nagarjuna.

It revolved around his character Shiva, a fresher at VAC College, who is forced to stand up against the students' union president and a group of gangsters, responsible for creating an increasingly violent environment at the institution.