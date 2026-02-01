Atlee talks about working 'sleepless nights' on Allu Arjun film
Director Atlee's next project is his return to theatres after four years. With Allu Arjun headlining the film, Atlee venturing into new territory, as the film, tentatively titled AA22xA6, will be his first project in Telugu.
Speaking to India Today, the director said, "We are discovering something everyday. Everyone is asking an update, but more than you I am waiting to give you some updates." He added, "We are preparing something. Trust me you are really going to taste it to the maximum."
Deepika Padukone, who worked with Atlee on Jawan (2023), is reuniting with the director on his upcoming project. "Deepika is my lucky charm," said Atlee, who added, "She is wonderful to work with,... Oh my god! she is unbelievable. After motherhood she is starting this film. We are going to see a different Deepika for sure."
AA22xA6 has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar. The film is set to release in theatres in 2027.