Chiranjeevi: Pawan Kalyan can manage both politics and films

Recalling his political phase during the Praja Rajyam Party days, Chiranjeevi said cinema was completely out of his mind then. “I had no time to read film news or even think about cinema. Every day was packed with speeches, meetings, and travel. You won’t believe it — when I returned to films for my 150th movie (Khaidi No 150), they told me Kajal was the heroine. I asked, ‘Who is Kajal?’ I didn’t even know Tamannaah. I had completely forgotten cinema,” he says candidly.