Chiranjeevi: Pawan Kalyan can manage both politics and films

Actor Chiranjeevi has tasted success with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which was released during Sankranthi. The film continues its strong theatrical run. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film features Nayanthara as the female lead.
Following the success, Chiranjeevi invited select members of the media for an informal interaction, where he spoke about the film, his upcoming projects, and several other interesting topics.
Speaking about his next film with director KS Ravindra (Bobby), Chiranjeevi says, “It’s a full-fledged mass entertainer in Bobby’s style.” He also confirmed his film with director Srikanth Odela, adding that it will be intense and violent in nature. “He narrated a ferocious story,” Chiranjeevi remarks.
Talking about Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Chiranjeevi said audiences loved the way Anil Ravipudi presented him. “My granddaughters watched the film three times. That’s when I realised it was going to be a big hit. They came to me and explained every scene and my performance. Kids enjoyed watching me on the big screen,” he says, adding with a smile that his granddaughters fondly called him ‘Bhaiya’.
Sharing an anecdote about his recent visit to the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, Chiranjeevi says the Telangana government’s Principal Secretary contacted him unexpectedly. “I went on a personal trip, and later they realised I was close to Davos and invited me for dinner,” he says.
When asked about meeting political leaders from different parties, especially given that his brother Pawan Kalyan is active in Andhra Pradesh politics, Chiranjeevi clarifies, “There is no pressure at all. I am non-political. I meet everyone. There is no controversy in that. I have met former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao many times too. I am andarivaadu — a person for everyone.”
Chiranjeevi also spoke about plans to document his life journey. “Earlier, I thought of making a documentary. But BVS Ravi and my daughter Sushmita suggested doing a podcast instead. I am considering it and will decide soon,” he says.
Recalling his political phase during the Praja Rajyam Party days, Chiranjeevi said cinema was completely out of his mind then. “I had no time to read film news or even think about cinema. Every day was packed with speeches, meetings, and travel. You won’t believe it — when I returned to films for my 150th movie (Khaidi No 150), they told me Kajal was the heroine. I asked, ‘Who is Kajal?’ I didn’t even know Tamannaah. I had completely forgotten cinema,” he says candidly.
He adds that it was only after shooting and nearing the release of his 150th film that he realised how much he had missed cinema. Since then, Chiranjeevi has stayed away from politics and focused entirely on films.
When asked how his brother Pawan Kalyan is managing both politics and films, Chiranjeevi responds positively. “Yes, he can manage both. He is better suited for that. He is also the right person for politics, and I am sure he will achieve much more,” he says.
Chiranjeevi also spoke warmly about actor Venkatesh, with whom he recently shared screen space in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. “Venkatesh is a very positive person. My day starts with coffee, workouts, meetings, and visitors. After lunch, more meetings, but I sleep sharp at 9.30 pm every day,” Chiranjeevi says.
He adds, “I once asked Venkatesh how he manages his life so calmly. He told me he doesn’t allow anyone to disturb him, meditates regularly, and follows Ramana Maharshi. He is truly a very positive person.”
Finally, when asked whether it was time for prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry to come together, Chiranjeevi says, “There should be a good occasion. But whenever the time comes, I am ready to take the lead and bring everyone together.”
Talking about his other film Vishwambhara, Chiranjeevi said that the CG work is currently in progress. “The film is likely to hit the screens this summer, around June or July,” he adds.