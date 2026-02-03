Fahadh Faasil’s Telugu film Don’t Trouble the Trouble goes on floors

Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil has emerged as a prominent name in Telugu cinema after his memorable turn as Shekhawat in the Pushpa films. Much like his contemporary Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh has now become a sought-after actor in Telugu, with several filmmakers approaching him. He has already signed a few Telugu projects, one of which is Don’t Trouble the Trouble.
The film is produced by SS Karthikeya under his banner Showing Business, in association with Arka Media Works’ Prasad Devineni and Shobu Yarlagadda. Directed by Shashank Yeleti, the makers have erected a large set for the project, and shooting officially commenced on Sunday. Notably, this marks Fahadh Faasil’s first Telugu film as a solo lead.
On the first day of the shoot, several fans gathered at the shooting spot to see the actor. Fahadh took time out from the schedule to interact with them, delighting fans with his warmth and humility. A short video of him greeting fans in Hyderabad has since gone viral on social media.
SS Karthikeya, who was recently announced as one of the producers of Varanasi and also distributed the Malayalam blockbuster Premalu, has now stepped in as a producer with this project, introducing Shashank Yeleti as the director. Don’t Trouble the Trouble is billed as a fantasy entertainer with strong emotional undertones and content-driven storytelling. Kaala Bhairava is composing the music.
The makers are planning a theatrical release in the second half of 2026.