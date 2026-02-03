Naveen Chandra: I behaved rashly with someone under the influence of my character

Naveen Chandra, who has been busy with feature films and web series on OTT platforms, is playing the lead role in Honey, directed by Karuna Kumar of Palasa 1978 fame. The film is a dark thriller, and its trailer was released recently.
“I became close to director Karuna Kumar when we worked together on Matka,” said Naveen Chandra. “I am very happy that he chose me as the lead in Honey. I believe I lived up to the trust he placed in me for this story.”
The actor said he thoroughly enjoyed the filmmaking process and is confident about the film’s reception. “This film will grow through word of mouth. I always try to offer different cinematic experiences within my budget limits,” he said.
Talking about the theme, Naveen Chandra said hope is the most important thing in a human’s life. “In the search for hope, people in our society do many things. In this film, we have shown a dark side of society, and it needs to be experienced in a theatre. After watching it, audiences will think deeply — it is definitely thought-provoking,” he explained.
He further added that psychologically weak individuals often become victims. “After listening to this story, I will be very careful in my own life,” he said, adding that one never knows how or when such situations can occur. “When you are psychologically low, you need the right advice. If someone gives you wrong advice at that stage, your life can turn into hell. That is what happens to Anand in this film.”
Naveen Chandra thanked Karuna Kumar for creating the character of Anand for him. “It’s a very intense role, and I was completely immersed in it. During the shoot, there was an incident where I got angry and behaved rudely with someone. It wasn’t intentional, but the other person was hurt a lot. It happened purely because of the influence the character had on me,” he revealed.
The actor said that if films like Honey succeed, more content-driven films will be encouraged in the future. He also praised the cast, especially Divi. “Divi is a fantastic actor, and I’m confident she will become a top actress. Divya also performed very well, and even the little girl did an excellent job,” he said.
Honey is releasing on February 6, and Naveen Chandra urged audiences to watch and support the film.