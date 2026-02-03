Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's ambitious film announced, to be produced by Nag Ashwin

Legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, a name synonymous with originality and fearless experimentation, is set to embark on a new project— one that is described as "the most ambitious" in his illustrious career. After lending his creative inputs to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, Singeetam has now taken charge of his next directorial venture, tentatively titled SSR61, signalling that his passion for cinema remains as strong as ever. The film is being produced by Nag Ashwin under the iconic Vyjayanthi Movies banner, marking a collaboration that brings together old-school cinematic wisdom and contemporary ambition. The project was formally announced on Saturday after its launch with a traditional puja ceremony. Making the announcement on social media, the banner wrote, "A visionary. A master. A genius ahead of time. The legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu returns with his most ambitious project yet."