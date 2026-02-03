Singeetam Srinivasa Rao's ambitious film announced, to be produced by Nag Ashwin

Legendary filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, a name synonymous with originality and fearless experimentation, is set to embark on a new project— one that is described as "the most ambitious" in his illustrious career. After lending his creative inputs to Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD, Singeetam has now taken charge of his next directorial venture, tentatively titled SSR61, signalling that his passion for cinema remains as strong as ever. The film is being produced by Nag Ashwin under the iconic Vyjayanthi Movies banner, marking a collaboration that brings together old-school cinematic wisdom and contemporary ambition. The project was formally announced on Saturday after its launch with a traditional puja ceremony. Making the announcement on social media, the banner wrote, "A visionary. A master. A genius ahead of time. The legendary director Singeetam Srinivasa Rao garu returns with his most ambitious project yet."
Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose the music, adding further weight and youthful energy to the project.
Adding to the excitement was a thoughtfully crafted announcement video that celebrated Singeetam’s rare genius — his boundless imagination, playful command over cinematic craft, and enduring influence on generations of filmmakers. Featuring nostalgic clips and tributes from noted directors, the video served as a reminder of why the creator of classics such as Pushpaka Vimanam and Aditya 369 continues to be regarded as a towering institution in Indian cinema.
Vyjayanthi Movies has described SSR61 as Singeetam’s most ambitious film to date—a bold claim considering his trailblazing legacy. With the title and further details set to be announced soon, the project has already sparked immense curiosity among film circles.
Singeetam Srinivasa Rao is not merely making a comeback—he appears determined to raise the bar once again, making SSR61 one of the most eagerly awaited projects of the year.