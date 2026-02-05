Passion, history, and the roots of Telugu cinema

For the longest time, the first South-Indian language talkie Kalidas, which was released on October 31, 1931, was presumed to be the first Tamil talkie by most of the Tamil film historians and film history books — until Jayadeva dug deeper, making new findings about its distinct Telugu roots. He expresses his sadness, as to date, our Telugu film histories ignored Kalidas though it is the first ever film to have Telugu dialogues and few Telugu Thyagaraya keerthanas. Both hero (Jayadeva confirmed in his research that the Kalidas role was played by one VR Gangadhar, but not as mentioned by many in the history till now) and director (HM Reddy) are Telugus. Jayadeva recalls how he stumbled upon it, along with the original release date for Bhakta Prahlada — which was believed to be the first Telugu film — by sheer accident. He elaborates, “All records about Bhakta Prahlada stated September 15, 1931 as its release date. However, during my research, I found that the film was in fact released in 1932. Coincidentally, the Telugu industry was celebrating 80 years of Telugu cinema around that time, but its very foundation was wrong.”