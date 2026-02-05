Noted Telugu actor Rao Ramesh signs Tamil film starring Sasikumar

When it comes to versatility in Telugu cinema, Rao Ramesh easily tops the list. Known for constantly reinventing himself, he has played a wide range of characters, each distinctly different from the last. With his impeccable dialogue delivery and ease in adapting to any accent, Rao Ramesh seamlessly immerses himself into every role he takes on.
The actor has now signed a Tamil film starring Sasikumar in the lead. Sasikumar’s recent film Tourist Family turned out to be a major success, and he has now teamed up with debutant director Manikandan for his next. The director had earlier worked as an associate with Selvaraghavan on several projects and is now making his directorial debut with this film.
The film’s pooja ceremony was held in Chennai on Sunday, and Rao Ramesh was present at the event. Regular shooting is expected to begin soon.
Sasikumar, who is not just an actor but also a well-known producer and director, personally narrated the character to Rao Ramesh. Impressed with the role, the Telugu actor agreed to come on board and will be seen playing the antagonist in the film. Manasa Varanasi has been cast as the female lead.
Rao Ramesh was last seen in a key role in Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary. He is also part of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi and will be seen in another important role in a project featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde.
This is not Rao Ramesh’s first foray into Tamil cinema. He has previously acted in several Tamil films, earning widespread appreciation for his role as a lawyer in Jai Bhim, starring Suriya and directed by TJ Gnanavel. He was also seen as a police commissioner in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, once again under the direction of TJ Gnanavel.