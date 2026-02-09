Director Vinay Ratnam: Sri Chidambaram Garu is inspired by real people

Sri Chidambaram Garu is all set to hit the screens on February 6. Directed by debutant Vinay Ratnam, the film stars Vamsi Tummala and Sandhya Vasishta as the lead pair. After making several short films, Vinay has now stepped into feature filmmaking, with this project being his first theatrical release.
Vinay Ratnam says he has directed around 25 short films. One of them won an award at a short film contest presented by Niharika Konidela. “This is my first theatrical film. Initially, we planned to make it through crowdfunding, but later producer Chinta Gopala Krishna Reddy liked the story and came forward to produce it,” said Vinay.
Delving into the film’s theme, the director shares that it focuses on people who struggle with feelings of inferiority, insecurity, and a lack of self-confidence. “Many people constantly compare themselves with others and feel unhappy. I felt this was the right time to tell such a story. I haven’t made fun of anyone — I've presented it with sensitivity and emotion,” he cautionately says, not to hurt anyone with any physical or mental disabilities.
In the trailer released a few days ago, the protagonist is seen wearing black glasses to hide his squinty eyes. Explaining the idea, Vinay said, “I wrote this story after observing a friend who didn’t want to step out or show his face. Standing in front of the mirror, one must first believe that they are good enough. To love someone else, you must first love yourself — that is the core message of this film.”
Explaining the unique title he has coined for his film, Vinay takes us through the practice in his region, Rajahmundry. “In our region, people often refer to such individuals as ‘Chidambaram’. After I narrated the story, the producer felt great respect for the character and suggested adding ‘Sri’ before the name. Recently, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu became a hit, and we felt adding ‘Garu’ would suit the tone of our film. That’s how Sri Chidambaram Garu came into being.”
The director also revealed that the protagonist’s real name is an important element in the story. “People in the film call him Chidambaram, but he does have an original name. Discovering who he really is forms the emotional crux of the narrative,” he says.
Vinay shares that he was keen on casting local talents for the geographically unique story. “There is so much talent in the Telugu states. I cast local actors like Vamsi Thummala and Sandhya Vasishta as the lead pair, and more than 100 new artists are being introduced through this film,” he says. He adds that many viewers felt the teaser and trailer had a Malayalam-like aesthetic. “We shot entirely around Maredumilli and nearby locations. Andhra Pradesh has stunning landscapes — we just need to showcase them,” he says.
The director assures that the film would not hurt anyone’s sentiments. “I understand the responsibility that comes with handling such a subject. I’m confident audiences will connect emotionally and leave the theatre satisfied,” he signs off.