It’s official: Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh to hit screens on this date

The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, have officially announced the film’s release date. On Wednesday, they took to social media to confirm that the much-awaited entertainer will arrive in theatres on March 26.
For the past few weeks, there had been strong speculation that Pawan Kalyan’s film would release on March 26, especially after Ram Charan’s Peddi was postponed to the summer. Putting all rumours to rest, the Ustaad Bhagat Singh team has now made the date official.
Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is one of the most anticipated projects in Pawan Kalyan’s career. The shooting has been wrapped up, and the film is currently progressing briskly in post-production.
The first single, ‘Dekhlenge Saala’, has already created a buzz, with Pawan Kalyan’s energy and powerful dance moves grabbing attention. The song has further raised expectations among fans.
A self-confessed fanboy of Pawan Kalyan, Harish Shankar is aiming to recreate the magic of their blockbuster Gabbar Singh with this film. With its mass appeal and entertaining elements, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to draw family audiences to theatres in big numbers.
Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna play the female leads in the film. Rao Ramesh, Parthiban, and several other actors will be seen in key roles.