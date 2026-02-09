Telugu

It’s official: Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh to hit screens on this date

Mythri Movie Makers is producing Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar
It’s official: Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh to hit screens on this date
Pawan Kalyan from Ustaad Bhagat Singh
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

The makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, have officially announced the film’s release date. On Wednesday, they took to social media to confirm that the much-awaited entertainer will arrive in theatres on March 26.

For the past few weeks, there had been strong speculation that Pawan Kalyan’s film would release on March 26, especially after Ram Charan’s Peddi was postponed to the summer. Putting all rumours to rest, the Ustaad Bhagat Singh team has now made the date official.

Ram Charan’s Peddi likely to be postponed; Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh to release on same date

Directed by Harish Shankar, the film is one of the most anticipated projects in Pawan Kalyan’s career. The shooting has been wrapped up, and the film is currently progressing briskly in post-production.

The first single, ‘Dekhlenge Saala’, has already created a buzz, with Pawan Kalyan’s energy and powerful dance moves grabbing attention. The song has further raised expectations among fans.

A self-confessed fanboy of Pawan Kalyan, Harish Shankar is aiming to recreate the magic of their blockbuster Gabbar Singh with this film. With its mass appeal and entertaining elements, Ustaad Bhagat Singh is expected to draw family audiences to theatres in big numbers.

Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna play the female leads in the film. Rao Ramesh, Parthiban, and several other actors will be seen in key roles.

Pawan Kalyan
Harish Shankar
Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com