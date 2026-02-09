Rajamouli confirms Varanasi will be a single film

With many recent films being split into two parts — such as Baahubali, Pushpa, Salaar, Kalki, and the recent Dhurandhar — there were strong speculations that Varanasi would also have a sequel.
However, Rajamouli has now put an end to all such speculations. He confirmed that Varanasi is planned as a single film and will not have a second part. The director clarified this during his recent interview for the film.
The director recently unveiled the first glimpse of the film at a special event held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. A massive screen was set up to showcase the three-minute video, and media from across the world, including international outlets, were invited to the event.
Following the grand event, Rajamouli, along with the lead cast — Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran —interacted with international media.
During one of these conversations, Rajamouli clearly stated that Varanasi will be a standalone film with no sequel. He also revealed that the runtime is expected to be around three hours to three hours and fifteen minutes. In the film, Mahesh Babu plays the character Rudra, Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Mandakini, while Prithviraj Sukumaran appears as Kumbha.
Rajamouli also confirmed that Mahesh Babu portrays Lord Ram in the film. The actor himself spoke about the role at the event, sharing details about the extensive preparation he undertook for the character.
Produced by KL Narayana and SS Karthikeya, Varanasi is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on April 7, 2027. The film blends mythology, time travel, and action.