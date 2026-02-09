Ram Charan’s Peddi gets new release date

Recently, several Telugu star vehicles have seen changes in their release plans. While Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been officially locked for a March 26 release, Ram Charan’s much-awaited film, Peddi, which was earlier slated for the same date, has now been postponed.
The makers announced through social media handles that the film will hit the theatres on April 30.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The film is produced by Venkat Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings also associated with the project.
Peddi has music composed by AR Rahman, marking the Oscar-winner's maiden collaboration with Ram Charan.
The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Boman Irani and Divyendu in key roles. On the other hand, Peddi also has Shivrajkumar playing a pivotal role alongside Rao Ramesh and Jagapathi Babu.