Telugu

Ram Charan’s Peddi gets new release date

Pawan Kalyan’s film arriving on March 26, Peddi was earlier set to release on this date
Ram Charan’s Peddi gets new release date
Ram Charan from Peddi
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Recently, several Telugu star vehicles have seen changes in their release plans. While Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been officially locked for a March 26 release, Ram Charan’s much-awaited film, Peddi, which was earlier slated for the same date, has now been postponed.

The makers announced through social media handles that the film will hit the theatres on April 30.

Ram Charan’s Peddi likely to be postponed; Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh to release on same date

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. The film is produced by Venkat Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings also associated with the project.

Peddi has music composed by AR Rahman, marking the Oscar-winner's maiden collaboration with Ram Charan.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Boman Irani and Divyendu in key roles. On the other hand, Peddi also has Shivrajkumar playing a pivotal role alongside Rao Ramesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Ram Charan
Mythri Movie Makers
Peddi
Buchibabu Sana

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com