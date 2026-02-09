Euphoria Movie Review: Right intent let down by flawed execution

Gunasekhar is undoubtedly a capable director, and with sharper focus on the script, he could have delivered a far better film. The climax is effective, where Vindhya files a petition admitting her crime and seeking punishment, but this crucial point is not explored in detail. The second half abruptly shifts towards a drug-related storyline — where the drugs come from, who supplies them, and how to eliminate them — making the film feel like two different stories stitched together. Sara Arjun dominates the first half, while Bhumika Chawla takes over the second, resulting in a lack of narrative cohesion.