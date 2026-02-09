Sri Chidambaram Garu Review: This rural drama is simple and pleasant
Sri Chidambaram Garu Review(3 / 5)
Sri Chidambaram Garu introduces many newcomers, including lead actors Vamsi Tummala and Sandhya Vasishta, and also marks the directorial debut of Vinay Ratnam. In recent times, many small films have explored real-life incidents set in a Telangana backdrop. However, Sri Chidambaram Garu offers a refreshing change by presenting a rural village drama set in a village near Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.
Are squint eyes really a problem? For some, it may feel like a major handicap, especially when insecurity takes over. But if one believes that such a condition affects only the body and not the heart, the fear and inferiority gradually fade away. This is the core message Vinay Ratnam attempts to convey in his debut film. With a simple storyline, the director manages to narrate a heartfelt rural drama using mostly new faces.
Director: Vinay Ratnam
Cast: Vamsi Tummala, Sandhya Vasishta, Tulasi, Kalpalatha, Gopinath, Sivakumar Matta, Arun Kumar, Shankar Rao, and others
Chidambaram (Vamsi Tummala), whose real name is Solomon, is nicknamed so by villagers because of his squint eyes. His father commits suicide due to financial burdens, leaving Solomon to shoulder the responsibilities from a young age. Mocked by his friends during childhood, Solomon drops out of school and becomes a construction labourer. He constantly wears goggles to hide his squint eyes, avoiding unwanted attention.
In the same village lives Leela (Sandhya Vasishta), who harbours feelings for Solomon and wishes to express her love. When Solomon gets a contract to build a toilet at Leela’s house, she finds the opportunity to confess her feelings. However, a misunderstanding related to his squint eyes changes everything, pushing Solomon to take a drastic decision. What is that decision, and what happens between Solomon and Leela, forms the rest of the story.
Vinay Ratnam takes a simple premise and builds it around the protagonist’s deep-rooted inferiority complex. Solomon initially hides behind his goggles but eventually realises that squint eyes are not a disability. The director narrates this transformation beautifully, using real locations and characters that feel rooted in reality.
The village atmosphere, scenic locations, and performances add authenticity to the film. The East Godavari accent sounds natural and pleasant, largely because many actors are from the local region. The first half flows smoothly, portraying Solomon’s struggles, his silent love story, and light-hearted moments that evoke smiles.
The conflict begins in the second half when Leela urges Solomon to remove his goggles and face the world without fear. The fraud pastor episode feels dragged and lacks engagement. The pre-climax sequence involving Solomon’s childhood friend in Rajahmundry appears forced. However, the way Solomon confronts his childhood bullies is handled effectively. Despite being made on a limited budget, the director’s message — that disability affects the body, not the heart — comes across clearly.
Vinay Ratnam shows promise as a filmmaker. With Sri Chidambaram Garu, he introduces fresh talent and delivers a sincere attempt that deserves encouragement. The cinematography by Akshay Ram Podishetti stands out, beautifully capturing the village near Rajahmundry and enhancing the film’s realism. Ravi C’s music complements the narrative well.
Vamsi Tummala delivers a convincing performance as Chidambaram, never once appearing like a newcomer. His portrayal of a man burdened by insecurity is commendable. Sandhya Vasishta impresses with her natural performance and authentic local accent, making her presence effortless on screen. Gopinath and Sivakumar Matta also perform well. Kalpalatha is dependable as Solomon’s mother, while Tulasi fits perfectly as Leela’s mother. The supporting cast contributes effectively to the film’s realism.
Finally, Sri Chidambaram Garu is a pleasant rural drama narrated with simplicity and sincerity. Though the second half has a few hiccups, the film feels like a breath of fresh air amid routine violent and mass masala entertainers. With no double-meaning dialogues, abusive language or violent action scenes, it remains a clean and wholesome watch. Commercial success aside, the film stands out as a refreshing effort powered by new talent and honest storytelling.