Director Anudeep KV: Funky has something for everyone

Despite making cameo appearances in the past, Anudeep is clear that he is purely focused on filmmaking, and his on-screen appearances are just for his filmmaker friends. “I don’t want to act as a lead or even as a character artist. I did a few cameos only because those directors are my friends. Even in Funky, I appear briefly in a cameo,” he says. Although the word ‘funky’ is internet slang, Anudeep dismisses that social media does not influence how he writes his films. “People watch jokes on social media and move on. I don’t take jokes from there. I write my stories seriously, and we create our own humour,” he says. Youngsters have been the primary target audience of Anudeep’s films so far. He, however, says that Funky also has strong family emotions and offers something for everyone. “It caters to all sections of the audience,” he said.