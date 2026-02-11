Reba Monica John plays police officer Seetha Parasuram in Mrithyunjay

Actor Sree Vishnu is currently starring in an investigative thriller, titled Mrithyunjay, directed by Hussain Sha Kiran. The film is produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati under the banners of Lightbox Media and Picture Perfect Entertainment, with Ramya Gunnam presenting it.
Reba Monica John is reuniting with her Samajavaragamana co-star Sree Vishnu in Mrithyunjay. On Saturday, the makers unveiled her first-look poster, which has sparked curiosity about her role. In the striking poster, Reba is seen as police officer Seetha Parasuram.
Reba Monica John’s intriguing look has been receiving a strong response. The actor, who has impressed Telugu audiences with both her charm and performance, takes on a powerful and interesting role in this film. Viewers are keen to see her portrayal and the kind of intensity she brings to the investigative thriller.
Mrithyunjay is slated for a theatrical release on February 27. This Sree Vishnu-starrer promises to be another gripping entertainer. While the cinematography is by Vidhya Sagar, music is composed by Kaala Bhairava, and editing is by Sreekar Prasad.