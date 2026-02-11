Sampradayini Suppini Suddapusini trailer out, to stream directly on OTT

Speaking at the event, Sivaji described the film as a dark crime comedy. “You will see a new actor in almost every scene. There are nearly 30 actors in the film, and all of them are experienced. Many worked for minimal remuneration because of me,” he said. Sivaji also specially praised Laya for her dedication. “If the shoot starts at 7:00 am, she is ready by 6:30 am with her makeup done. That shows her commitment,” he added.