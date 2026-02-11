Sampradayini Suppini Suddapusini trailer out, to stream directly on OTT

Actor Sivaji has turned producer with Sampradayini Suppini Suddapusini, in which he also plays the lead role. Yesteryear actress Laya stars opposite him, marking their reunion after several years. The trailer of the film was unveiled on Saturday at a special event, with director Anil Ravipudi attending as the chief guest.
After watching the trailer, Anil Ravipudi said, “The trailer is interesting, and I am eager to watch the film when it releases on ETV Win.” He appreciated director Sudheer Sriram for his efforts and expressed hope that his next film would get a theatrical release.
Speaking at the event, Sivaji described the film as a dark crime comedy. “You will see a new actor in almost every scene. There are nearly 30 actors in the film, and all of them are experienced. Many worked for minimal remuneration because of me,” he said. Sivaji also specially praised Laya for her dedication. “If the shoot starts at 7:00 am, she is ready by 6:30 am with her makeup done. That shows her commitment,” he added.
Senior actor Ali, who plays an important role in the film, recalled Sivaji’s journey in the industry. “In two years, I will be completing 50 years as an actor. I have seen Sivaji from his early days till now, and he is a hardworking person,” said Ali. Actors Dhanraj, Chitram Seenu, Kamalakar, and several others were present at the event.
Laya, speaking at the function, said she is eagerly looking for success in her second innings. “I am getting different kinds of roles now, but I need one solid success. It gives confidence and acceptance from the audience,” she said. She also praised Anil Ravipudi for his consistent success as a director.
The trailer promises a blend of comedy with a touch of crime. Sampradayini Suppini Suddapusini marks the directorial debut of Sudheer Sriram and will stream directly on ETV Win from February 12. Speaking on the occasion, Sai Krishna, an executive from ETV Win, said, “This film could have been released in theatres and we are confident it would have worked there. But we wanted to establish our own identity as producers of good content, so we chose a direct OTT release on our platform.”