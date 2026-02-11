Nagarjuna's next locks Sankranthi 2027 release date

Sankranthi is one of the biggest festive seasons for Telugu cinema. Every year, several big films aim to capitalise on the holiday season. Nagarjuna Akkineni has joined the Sankranthi race for 2027.
Annapurna Studios took to social media to announce that January 15, 2027, has been locked as the release date for their next film. This date holds special significance for Nagarjuna, as his blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana was released on January 15, 2016, during the Sankranthi festival. Its sequel, Bangarraju, also hit theatres during Sankranthi on January 14, 2022.
According to sources, Nagarjuna will share screen space with his son Naga Chaitanya in this project. Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, who earlier delivered the hit Soggade Chinni Nayana, is expected to direct this film.
Although Nagarjuna has not officially revealed details about the film, the announcement is said to hint that the project could be a sequel to Bangarraju.
Meanwhile, Nagarjuna is also working on a milestone project — his 100th film — which is being directed by Ra Karthik. Reports suggest that both his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, may also be part of this special film.