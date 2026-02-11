Nagarjuna's next locks Sankranthi 2027 release date

Annapurna Studios took to social media to announce that January 15, 2027, has been locked as the release date for their next film. This date holds special significance for Nagarjuna, as his blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana was released on January 15, 2016, during the Sankranthi festival. Its sequel, Bangarraju, also hit theatres during Sankranthi on January 14, 2022.