Tharun Bhascker: I want to focus more on direction

Tharun Bhascker is currently playing the lead role in the upcoming film Gayapadda Simham, opposite Faria Abdullah, directed by Kasyap Srinivas. The actor-director began promotions for the film on Monday. Earlier, he acted as the lead in Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, but the film failed to make an impact at the box office.
Speaking about his career choices, Tharun says that he now wants to concentrate more on directing. He explains that the films being released at present were those he signed back in 2024, and he is clear on shifting his focus towards direction. “I signed Gayapadda Simham in 2024, and it is releasing now. I renewed my vision in 2025, and you will see it reflecting only in 2027.”
The actor, last seen in the recently released Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi, goes on to add that he is expecting another acting project of his to be released sooner. “I have signed one more film as an actor, and that will also be released soon. That will be the last one that I had signed,” he says.
Tharun, while unveiling an update about his long-pending sequel to Ee Nagaraniki Emayindi, also shares that he is attached as a director in another film. “I have already started shooting, and one schedule has been completed. I have also signed a new project as a director for Amazon Prime Video.”
Speaking about his much-anticipated film with Venkatesh, Tharun said that the film is still in the scripting stage. “I am still working on the script and haven’t started anything yet,” he says, adding that his complete attention is now on direction.
Sharing his experience about Gayapadda Simham, Tharun adds that he was initially hesitant to do the film. “ I was not sure at first, but once I heard the story, I got excited and decided to come on board. It’s a fun film and will definitely connect with people who dream of going to the USA, as well as those already living there.”
He gets candid about working under other directors, saying that he believes in completely surrendering to the filmmaker’s vision rather than innovating. “When I act in another director’s film, I completely surrender to their vision. I don’t interfere, give suggestions, or even check the monitor. I cater to the director’s needs.”
Tharun, in response to the criticisms of his films performing dismally, concludes, pointing to the silver lining in this conundrum. “I may not have box-office success, but I won the audience’s hearts.” He also expressed confidence that he will achieve success as a filmmaker.