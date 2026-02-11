Dheeraj Mogilineni: Couple Friendly got A certificate because of the title

From the beginning, the makers were clear about naming the film Couple Friendly. “Censor people asked me to change the title as they found it to be vulgar, which I didn’t agree to, because Couple Friendly was registered everywhere right from the start. I didn’t want to change it. That’s when the censor officials said they would give an ‘A’ certificate because of the title,” Dheeraj says, adding that the officials suggested changing the title to Friendly Couple, assuring a U/A certificate in that case. “I didn’t agree to that either. I left the decision to them, and they finally issued an ‘A’ certificate. I have watched the film, and there is absolutely no vulgarity at all, and it has several family-friendly scenes,” he says.