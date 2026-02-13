Director Gopi: Hey Bhagawan is a non-controversial entertainer

Another new filmmaker is stepping into Tollywood, and this time it is Gopi Atchara with Hey Bhagawan. Suhas and Shivani Nagaram play the lead pair, while VK Naresh appears in a key role.
“I was born and brought up in Vijayawada and worked for three years in a company before entering films,” says Gopi. Interestingly, he began his career in the Kannada film industry. “I worked under Kannada director S Narayan before moving to Telugu cinema.”
Revealing that Gopi has known Suhas since their college days, he says, “Suhas was my junior in college. I have been associated with him since Colour Photo.” Interestingly, when he wrote Hey Bhagawan, Suhas was his obvious choice for the lead. “Shivani is also known to us, so we brought her on board as the female lead.”
Talking about the film, Gopi described it as a complete entertainer. In the trailer and teasers, the makers have not revealed the exact nature of the profession of Naresh’s character. The story revolves around Suhas’ character wanting to take over his father’s business. When asked whether Naresh plays a sperm donor, Gopi confirms, “Yes, that is the business shown in the film.”
He acknowledges that earlier films dealing with similar themes — like Naruda Donoruda and a few others — did not perform well at the box office. “But our film is completely different. We have treated the subject in a purely entertaining way. The father-son bond and their emotions form the core of the story,” he explains.
In fact, Gopi watched all of Suhas’ previous films before writing the script. “Though we didn’t reveal Naresh’s profession in the promotional material, it is disclosed at the very beginning of the film,” he says, adding that the story will present Suhas in a new light. “Audiences have a certain image of Suhas, but this role will break those expectations. He will entertain throughout the film."
Admitting that such subjects can be risky, Gopi points out that the team did wonder about the audience's response. “But we are confident because we have handled it in a fun way without going into topics like fertility or other sensitive issues,” he clarifies.
Speaking about casting Naresh, Gopi said he always felt the senior actor was perfect for the role. In recent films, there have been satires referencing Naresh’s personal life. “But in our film, I felt he was ideal to play Suhas’ father. He can handle both classy and mass roles and takes everything positively,” he says.
When asked about his inspiration behind Hey Bhagawan, Gopi replies, “There is no specific inspiration. I wanted to tell something new and different.” He added that he enjoys blending entertainment with emotion. “I like feel-good dramas with strong emotional elements.”
Explaining the core theme, Gopi notes that while most films focus on mother sentiment, Hey Bhagawan highlights the father-son relationship freshly. “The film will connect with everyone,” he says.
Gopi reveals that the title initially faced objections from the Censor Board. “They asked why we chose the title. When I explained the context, they were satisfied,” he says, adding, “In our daily lives, we often say ‘Hey Bhagawan!’ in surprise or frustration. The characters in the film go through similar moments, so the title fits perfectly.”
“We haven’t touched upon any controversial issues. From the beginning till the pre-climax, the audience will keep laughing. It’s a complete comedy entertainer with an emotional touch towards the end. The story begins right from the first scene,” he shares.
Hey Bhagawan is produced by Narender Reddy and is set to release on February 20. “The producer earlier made a Kannada film, and this is his first Telugu project. He supported us throughout and never compromised on quality,” Gopi concludes.