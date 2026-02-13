Faria Abdullah to star in Satyadev's next

Faria Abdullah seems to be on a signing spree. The actor is currently busy with multiple Telugu projects and is steadily building momentum in her career. After the success of Mathu Vadalara 2, the sequel to the earlier hit Mathu Vadalara, Faria has been gaining attention for her varied choices.
Her recent film Gurram Paapi Reddy also turned out to be a success, with her performance receiving appreciation. Meanwhile, the trailer of Bhagavanthudu was recently unveiled, showcasing her in a raw, village-girl role.
She is also paired opposite Tharun Bhascker in Gayapadda Simham, and the teaser was released a few days ago. In that film, Faria plays a vlogger — yet another role that stands apart from her previous characters.
Now, she has signed yet another project, which will be officially launched on February 18. In this new film, she will star opposite Satyadev. Producer Narendra Reddy confirmed the development, saying, “Yes, we have roped in Faria Abdullah as the female lead opposite Satyadev in our new film, which will be launched on February 18.”
Speaking about the project, the producer revealed that the story revolves around two friends, with Viva Harsha playing an important role.
Narendra Reddy’s debut production venture, Hey Bhagawan, starring Suhas and Sivani Nagaram, is set for release on February 20. With that film ready for release, he is now gearing up to launch his second project with Satyadev.
With multiple films in hand and a range of diverse roles, Faria Abdullah is clearly on a roll. While last year saw only Gurram Paapi Reddy hitting the screens, this year looks much busier for the actress. If all goes as planned, several of her films are expected to release this year, showcasing her in completely contrasting roles.