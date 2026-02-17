Manasa Varanasi: I fought hard to convince my parents to enter films

“I wasn’t nervous at first, but as the release date got closer, the butterflies slowly kicked in. I’m very excited about this film,” says Manasa. Following her debut two years ago, the gap before her second release was not entirely by choice. “This is a very unpredictable industry. Timelines are not in my hands. Acting is the only thing I can control. I choose roles I like, but filmmakers also need to see me in those roles. So the gap just happened unexpectedly,” she explains.