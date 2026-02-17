Shivani Nagaram: My priority has always been the story

The actor firmly believes in quality over quantity, and ending her career with minimal but memorable ones will still make her satisfied. “I don’t want to do tens or hundreds of films. Even if I end up doing just five or six good films, I’ll be happy. My priority is always the story,” she says. Shivani explains her selection process: “When a director narrates a story, I listen to it as an audience first. Then I read the script as an actor and understand how important my role is. Only then do I make a decision.” Shivani is excited about reuniting with her first on-screen pair, Suhas, in Hey Balwanth. “This is my second film with Suhas. He is extremely professional and also very friendly. I’m really happy to work with him again,” says Shivani.