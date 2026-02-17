Shivani Nagaram: My priority has always been the story

Shivani Nagaram, one of the promising Telugu actors on the rise, has delivered two consecutive successful films and is now awaiting the release of her third, Hey Balwanth, scheduled for February 20.
She reveals that she was teaching singing classes online when she came across the audition call for Ambajipeta Marriage Band. “My mother asked me to attend the audition. Nearly 75 actors auditioned, and I was the last one,” she recalls. Shivani adds that many of the auditionees were experienced performers who had worked in short films, theatre, or played minor roles. “But luckily, I got the chance to be part of the film,” she says.
Shivani comes from a family deeply rooted in music. “My mother, grandmother, and aunt are all singers. I even sang a song in one film titled Aarambham. Now, I can proudly say I’m a singer-turned-actor,” she shares with a smile.
Shivani looks to continue her success streak after delivering hits with her debut film, Ambajipeta Marriage Band, and her sophomore, Little Hearts. “That film really opened doors for me in other industries,” she says. She adds that Little Hearts’ release on Netflix in multiple languages also opened up opportunities in other industries. “It was dubbed into Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil, and that helped me receive offers from those industries as well.”
The actor firmly believes in quality over quantity, and ending her career with minimal but memorable ones will still make her satisfied. “I don’t want to do tens or hundreds of films. Even if I end up doing just five or six good films, I’ll be happy. My priority is always the story,” she says. Shivani explains her selection process: “When a director narrates a story, I listen to it as an audience first. Then I read the script as an actor and understand how important my role is. Only then do I make a decision.” Shivani is excited about reuniting with her first on-screen pair, Suhas, in Hey Balwanth. “This is my second film with Suhas. He is extremely professional and also very friendly. I’m really happy to work with him again,” says Shivani.
Talking about the shift in her roles, she explains, “In my debut film, I played a serious and intense character. My second film was a complete comedy entertainer, and Hey Balwanth is also full-on entertainment. There’s a lot of humour, and audiences will laugh throughout the film. At the same time, there’s an emotional father-son bond.”
She adds that her role in the film comes with plenty of punch lines and requires strong comic timing. “I’m eagerly looking forward to this release,” she says. Shivani reiterates that she remains selective despite the success. “I didn’t want to cash in on the success in haste. I carefully choose from the offers I get instead of agreeing to everything that comes my way.”
In Hey Balwanth, Shivani also shares screen space with senior actor Naresh and praises him for not having an air of seniority on the sets. “He never behaves like a senior on set. He’s very friendly, cooperative, and always gives helpful suggestions. I feel lucky to have worked with experienced actors like Naresh garu and Annapurnamma,” she says. With her career still in its nascent stage, she does not hesitate to turn down projects, thinking it would hurt the director. “Not really. I always explain clearly why I said no,” she responds.
Shivani is optimistic about the current wave of new talent in Telugu cinema. “Many new directors, writers, and actors are coming in. The industry is providing a platform to many aspiring Telugu actors. I don’t feel that Telugu girls are being denied opportunities anymore,” she says.
With two successful films behind her, Shivani is confident about her third outing as well. “I believe everything is destiny. I respect the celebrity status that comes with this profession. Even small things — like people recognising me when I go to buy milk in the morning or asking for selfies — feel special, and I truly value that love,” she says.
Shivani admits she has a soft spot for romantic comedies. “Whenever you’re feeling low, a good comedy film can instantly lift your mood. Making people laugh is actually very difficult,” she says, adding that she hopes to explore all kinds of roles in the future.
As an extension of her prioritising quality over quantity, she looks up to strong performers Sai Pallavi and Nithya Menen as her inspiration. “I want to earn a name where people say I’m choosing good cinema, like Sai Pallavi and Nithya Menen. Hearing that really motivates me,” Shivani says, signing off.
She adds that her life has changed slightly after becoming an actor. “Whenever my film releases, my relatives send sweet boxes home. Getting calls from relatives and friends makes me really happy.”
