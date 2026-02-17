Telugu

Wedding celebrations begin in Allu family; first invitation presented to Chiranjeevi

The Allu family kick-starts wedding festivities as the first invitation is presented to Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha ahead of the March 6 wedding
Sirish along with his parents Allu Aravind and Nirmal, inviting Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha
Wedding celebrations have officially begun at the Allu household as Allu Sirish is set to tie the knot with Nayanika on March 6. The couple got engaged last year and recently hosted pre-wedding celebrations in Dubai for close friends and family members.

With the big day approaching, wedding invitations are now being distributed. The first invitation was presented to megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, following Telugu tradition. For the uninitiated, Surekha is the sister of noted producer Allu Aravind.

Allu Sirish, along with his parents, personally visited Chiranjeevi’s residence to invite the couple for the wedding. Sharing the moment on social media, Sirish posted a picture with Chiranjeevi and Surekha and wrote, “As per Telugu customs, gave the first invite of the wedding to my uncle @chiranjeevikonidela garu and aunt Surekha.”

Interestingly, Sirish’s wedding date holds special significance for the Allu family. His brother Allu Arjun also got married on March 6, back in 2011. With Sirish’s wedding scheduled on the same date in 2026, the brothers will now share a memorable family milestone.

In earlier interviews, Sirish revealed that he first met Nayanika at the wedding of his cousin Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. Nayanika had attended the wedding along with actor Nithiin and his wife Shalini. What began as a casual meeting soon turned into friendship, eventually blossoming into love and leading to their wedding.

