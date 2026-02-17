Funky Movie Review: This film tells the story of how to make a bad film

In Funky, Anudeep presents the protagonist as a struggling filmmaker trying to complete his movie. If you have watched Anudeep’s interviews, you know his one-liners and comic timing often go viral. It appears he assumed that what works in interviews would also work on the big screen. But cinema doesn’t function on isolated jokes. It needs a story, a flow, relatable characters, and structured narration. Unfortunately, Anudeep ignores all of this and strings together a series of jokes — which he perhaps found funny — but the audience clearly doesn’t.