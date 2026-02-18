Suhas: I attribute my failures to some reckless decisions

He adds that his tension gradually subsided with a supportive unit and a humble co-star in Soori. “The unit made me feel comfortable. Soori anna is extremely down-to-earth and took great care of me. He even arranged temple visits near our shooting location,” says Suhas as he remarks that overcoming physical challenges in the film was a different task altogether. “We shot extensively in the sea and even fell into the water. Thankfully, both Soori anna and I knew swimming, and stunt choreographer Peter Hein sir was cautious in handling action sequences.” With him playing an older character in the film, he says he is excited to see how the audience receives his role. “I play a very different kind of villain and even look older in this film. I’m excited to see how audiences react,” he says, adding that around 30 days of shoot remain.