Anupama Parameswaran’s birthday poster from Crazy Kalyanam unveiled

On Wednesday, on the occasion of Anupama Parameswaran's birthday, the makers of Crazy Kalyanam released a special poster featuring her character. The upcoming film also stars Naresh, Tarun Bhascker, and Raju Weds Rambai-fame Akhil Uddemari in prominent roles.
Directed by Badrappa Gajula, Crazy Kalyanam is produced under the Arrow Cinemas banner by Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy. In the upcoming film, Anupama will be seen playing a character named Keerthi. Set against the backdrop of a wedding, Crazy Kalyanam is billed as a wholesome family entertainer.
According to the makers, the film has been extensively shot across several rural locations in Telangana. On the technical front, Crazy Kalyanam has music by Suresh Bobbili.
Anupama Parameswaran was recently seen in the Tamil film Bison, which was dubbed into Telugu. She was also seen in Paradha, a female-centric film in which she played the lead role.