Sakshi Vaidya to star alongside Pawan Kalyan in Surender Reddy’s next: Reports

Actor Sakshi Vaidya was recently seen in the commercially successful Nari Nari Naduma Murari, in which she played the female lead opposite Sharwanand.
Now, sources strongly suggest that Sakshi has signed a big-ticket project. According to reports, the actor has been roped in to star alongside Pawan Kalyan in his upcoming film, which is being directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Talluri. The film was officially announced around New Year, and the makers are currently in the process of finalising the cast.
“There are two female leads in the film, and one of them has been finalised as Sakshi Vaidya,” revealed a source close to the project. Notably, Sakshi had earlier worked with Surender Reddy in Agent. The director is said to be impressed with her work ethic and professional discipline, which reportedly played a key role in her being considered for this project.
However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited. Her performance in Nari Nari Naduma Murari received appreciation, especially for her subtle portrayal as the hero’s girlfriend.
During the shoot, Sakshi reportedly wrote her Telugu dialogues in English and delivered them fluently on set, a detail that impressed the film’s team. “That’s where the director was particularly impressed with her dedication towards her craft,” added the source.