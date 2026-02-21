Satyadev-Faria Abdullah film goes on floors

Director Anil Ravipudi, who has been actively attending several film-related events of late, was the chief guest at the launch of a new film starring Satyadev and Faria Abdullah. Tentatively titled SD15, the film was officially launched at a private studio in Hyderabad.
The yet-to-be-titled project marks Satyadev's 15th film as a lead actor. The film is produced by B Narendra Reddy under the banner of Trishul Visionary Studios. Director Lakshminarayana Puttamchetty is helming the project, while Faria Abdullah plays the female lead.
The film, which is billed as a "fully fledged entertained", was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony on Wednesday at Ramanaidu Studios, Hyderabad. Anil Ravipudi attended the event as the chief guest and gave the ceremonial first clap on the lead pair. Producer Vamsi Nandipati switched on the camera, while director Lakshminarayana Puttamchetty directed the first shot.
Speaking at the event, Vamsi Nandipati said, “My friend, producer Narendra, is coming up with another promising film. Satyadev is acting in an out-and-out entertainer, and I believe this film will become the biggest blockbuster of his career. I am confident this project will also bring great recognition to director Lakshminarayana. Congratulations to the entire team.”
Director Lakshminarayana Puttamchetty shared more details about the film, saying, “Many people are curious about the genre of our film. This is a movie that will bring smiles to everyone’s faces. Ram Miriyala is composing wonderful music for the film, and this is his first time scoring for a complete feature film. I hope this becomes a major milestone in Satyadev’s career.”
Music director Ram Miriyala also expressed his excitement. “This is a beautiful project for all of us. I am very happy to work with Satyadev anna. We have already completed two songs, and they have come out really well. I’m confident the audience will thoroughly enjoy the music,” he said.