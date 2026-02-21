Vishwak Sen-starrer Cult's first look unveiled; teaser to be out on this date

Vishwak Sen's next film, titled Cult, has officially kicked off with the unveiling of its first-look poster. Having previously donned multiple hats as actor, director, producer, and writer in films like Falaknuma Das and Das Ka Dhamki, he now takes his next creative leap with Cult.
Produced by Sandeep Kakarala under the banner of Tarak Cinemas, Cult is completely steered by Vishwak Sen — from story and screenplay to direction. Touted as India’s first slasher film, the project promises to explore territory rarely attempted in Telugu cinema. The makers unveiled the film’s striking first-look poster today.
In the poster, Vishwak Sen is seen holding a blood-stained axe, with thick pools of blood spreading beneath his feet as he walks. The visual sets the tone for a violent, stylish, and unapologetically bold film, hinting at a raw and unconventional cinematic experience. The teaser, which is expected to offer a glimpse into the world of Cult, will be released on February 21.
Cult also marks a bold move by introducing 40 fresh faces, making it one of the most ambitious launch platforms in recent times. The film features Gayatri Bharadwaj, Tarak Ponnapa, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyenger, Karthikeya, Anirudh Bhaskar, EZY, Yagnya Turlapati, Kabeer Bhartiya, Vishak Nair, and Chepuri Vivek in prominent roles.
Dialogues are penned by filmmaker-actor Tharun Bhascker, whose distinctive writing style is expected to add depth to the narrative. Music is composed by Ravi Basrur, known for his powerful and immersive soundscapes. Cinematography is handled by Arvind Vishwanathan, further strengthening the film’s technical department.
Cult is being prepared for a multilingual release in Telugu, Hindi, Japanese, Spanish, and English, underlining its universal appeal and the makers’ ambition to take the film beyond regional boundaries.