Sudharshan: I turned down lead roles to focus on comedy

Sudharshan is clear that he is not chasing lead roles. Joking about it, he says, “I have a 24-year home loan. So I don’t want to take risks as a hero. I’m happy doing what I do.” He adds that if an interesting concept-driven story comes along — like in Malayalam cinema — he would consider playing the lead, preferably for an OTT release. “But theatrical releases as a hero? Not my plan,” he says.