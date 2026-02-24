Sudharshan: I turned down lead roles to focus on comedy

Actor Sudharshan, who has been playing important roles in several films lately, has been widely appreciated for his spontaneous comic timing. Whether it is Nari Nari Naduma Murari or the recently released Hey Balwanth, Sudharshan has stood out with his performances. He is now frequently seen as the protagonist’s close friend or as a key supporting character in many films.
The Nellore-based actor says he never planned to enter films. “Everything happened unexpectedly,” he recalls. After completing school, he joined a BTech course, but discontinued after the first year. “It wasn’t because I wanted to join films. I couldn’t cope with studies, so I dropped out and started helping with my parents’ business,” he explains.
Sudharshan admits he never wanted to leave his hometown but circumstances brought him to Hyderabad. “I was actually planning to go to London, so I came to Hyderabad to prepare for some exams,” he says. Around the same time, his friend Srikanth N Reddy, who aspired to become a director, was pursuing a direction course. Srikanth later went on to direct Aadikeshava starring Vaishnav Tej and Sreeleela.
“As part of his course, Srikanth had to make a short film. Since Atharintiki Daaredi was about to release then, he made a spoof titled Amerikaki Daaredi,” Sudharshan says. The short film received praise from Ram Gopal Varma, director Vamsi, and Sudheer Varma, among others.
That short film became a turning point. Sudharshan soon received a call from Sudheer Varma for Dochay, starring Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon. “It was a lengthy role, but my first release was Run Raja Run, where director Sujeeth gave me a small role,” he says. After Pataas released, there was no looking back. Sudharshan has now acted in nearly 175 films.
Talking about his role as Banka in Hey Balwanth, Sudharshan says the response surprised him. “I have done many different roles, but Banka got me a lot of appreciation and recognition,” he shares. His role in Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which was released during Sankranthi, also earned him praise. “Director Ram Abbaraju has always supported me. From Vivaha Bhojanambu to Samajavaragamana, he has consistently given me good roles,” Sudharshan says.
The actor believes his comedy comes from real life. “I spend a lot of time with friends, and we constantly joke around. That’s where my spontaneity and natural comic instinct come from,” he explains.
Speaking about the chemistry with Suhas and Shivani Nagaram in Hey Balwanth, he says the comfort level helped. “We are all of the same age. I’ve known Suhas since the early days of his career, and Shivani Nagaram joined us later. We discussed scenes a lot before shooting, and that made everything work well.”
Sudharshan is clear that he is not chasing lead roles. Joking about it, he says, “I have a 24-year home loan. So I don’t want to take risks as a hero. I’m happy doing what I do.” He adds that if an interesting concept-driven story comes along — like in Malayalam cinema — he would consider playing the lead, preferably for an OTT release. “But theatrical releases as a hero? Not my plan,” he says.
Despite being busy, Sudharshan admits he has had to let go of some good projects due to date issues. “Sometimes, I accept one film and miss out on another good offer because of commitments,” he says.
Currently, Sudharshan has 10 to 15 films in the pipeline, including Mrithyunjay and Godari Gattupaina, which are ready for release. “I do get offers to play lead roles, but I’m consciously saying no,” he reiterates.
Finally, addressing the name ‘Nellore Sudharshan’, the actor recalls an early career incident. “Initially, the production team used to call Gundu Sudharshan for dubbing, and one day the actor asked me to change my name. People started calling me Nellore Sudharshan, and I decided to stick with it to avoid confusion,” he signs off with a smile.