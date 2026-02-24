Telugu

Samantha-starrer Maa Inti Bangaram gets May release

Maa Inti Bangaram is directed by BV Nandini Reddy and is produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who headlines the cast
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming project, Maa Inti Bangaram, has been announced to open in theatres on May 15. The upcoming film is Samantha's second project as a producer, backed under her Tralala Moving Pictures banner, after Subham (2025).

Maa Inti Bangaram is directed by BV Nandini Reddy, who has collaborated with Samantha on Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). Samantha's husband, Raj Nidimoru, receives a creator credit on the film. Raj is also producing the film along with Himank Duvvuru. He has also written the film along with Vasanth Maringanti. Samantha and Raj have previously worked together on The Family Man season two and Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Maa Inti Bangaram teaser: Samantha's next is a gritty and realistic action thriller

Gulshan Devaiah, who was last seen in Kantara: Chapter 1 (2025), is also a prt of thhe cast of Maa Inti Bangaram.

Santhosh Narayanan is composing music for the film, in his return to Telugu films after Kalki 2898 AD (2024).

The crew of the film includes Om Prakash as the director of photography, Dharmendra Kakarla as the editor, Ullas Hydoor as the production designer, and Lee Whittaker as the action director.

