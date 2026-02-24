Samantha-starrer Maa Inti Bangaram gets May release

Maa Inti Bangaram is directed by BV Nandini Reddy, who has collaborated with Samantha on Jabardasth (2013) and Oh! Baby (2019). Samantha's husband, Raj Nidimoru, receives a creator credit on the film. Raj is also producing the film along with Himank Duvvuru. He has also written the film along with Vasanth Maringanti. Samantha and Raj have previously worked together on The Family Man season two and Citadel: Honey Bunny.