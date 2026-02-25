Nayan Sarika: I want to explore different roles and tell new stories

Nayan Sarika is playing the female lead opposite Sree Vishnu in the upcoming entertainer Vishnu Vinyasam, directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao, which is set for a release on February 27. Confident about the film’s success, Nayan calls it a significant project in her career.
Describing her role and the milieu in which her and Sree Vishnu’s characters fall in love, she says, “I play Manisha, a Mathematics lecturer, and Sree Vishnu also works in the same college. While teaching is our profession, the core story is about the love between these two.” Delving into her character, she says that it is like a slow-burning film. “It’s slightly female-dominated. In the first half, young men may even hate my character because she troubles the hero. But in the second half, they will understand her reasons and definitely love her.”
Terming the film a ‘complete entertainer’ that demands strong comic timing, Nayan says she relied heavily on the director’s guidance. “I didn’t do any special preparation, but Maruthi sir supported me a lot. We discussed my character arc in detail before every shot.” Nayan, who made her debut with Gam Gam Ganesha, followed by two consecutive hits, Aay and KA, was also hopeful that she would gain more recognition with Vishnu Vinyasam. Interestingly, Nayan says her real personality is opposite to Manisha's. “Manisha is mature and has faced many struggles in life. She is looking for stability,” she explains, adding in a lighter tone, “It’s like those college stories students gossip about — like PT sir and English madam.”
Hailing from Maharashtra, Nayan reveals she always dreamed of becoming an actor since childhood. “I never formally trained in acting. During a vacation at my aunt’s place, a family friend, who was a photographer, asked me to pose for his portfolio. When he shared those pictures, I started getting offers as people felt I looked like a Telugu girl.” But it was not that she didn’t have a Plan B. “If not an actor, I would have become a lawyer,” she shares.
Nayan has also picked up Telugu quite well. “I started speaking with my team and unit members. I can understand and speak, though not fluently,” she says, adding that she couldn’t dub for this film due to other commitments.
Her next release, Rakasa, is a fantasy comedy slated for April release, and she has also signed a Kannada film. “Not that I am particular about doing comedy roles, but those are the scripts that come my way. But I want to explore different characters. Not just glamour, I look for performance-oriented roles that feel fresh and new.” Saying the taste of the audience determines her priorities in films, she adds, “Nowadays, people come to theatres only for something new. They want entertainment, twists, and strong storytelling. My priority is always a good script and a strong role.”
Recalling a challenging shoot in Visakhapatnam, she describes a rain sequence filmed during a winter night at the beach. “We shot for nearly seven hours. The water tanks ran out, and just when we were about to finish, heavy rain disrupted continuity. Shooting in real rain at night with equipment precautions was tough, so we had to wait till the rain ended. It was definitely one of my most challenging experiences.”
Nayan, who portrayed a Godavari girl in Aay and a period character in KA, says Vishnu Vinyasam showcases multiple shades of her performance. Winning an Award for Best Debut Female Actor boosted her confidence. “Many actors wait years for such recognition. I received it for my debut, which feels truly special.”
Though she started with a web series, Nayan concludes, “For now, my main focus is on films,” reaffirming her ambition to carve a niche by choosing meaningful and diverse roles.