Nani’s next with Sujeeth titled Bloody Romeo

On the occasion of Nani's birthday, a new project with director Sujeeth, who recently helmed They Call Him OG, starring Pawan Kalyan. The new film has been titled Bloody Romeo and will be produced by Venkat Boyinapalli under Niharika Entertainment, in association with Unanimous Productions.
The makers unveiled an animated promotional video, revealing Nani's character as both a chef and a gangster. With a voiceover by Vennela Kishore, the teaser hints that while it may appear to be another gangster drama, the protagonist will be portrayed as a witty and quirky don.
The film is expected to go on floors this summer, with a tentative release in 2027.
Nani is currently shooting for his upcoming film The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela. The film is produced by Cherukuri Sudhakar. Set against the backdrop of Secunderabad, this period drama features Nani in the role of Jadal.
The Paradise is slated to hit the screens on August 21, and a special introduction glimpse from the film was also unveiled to mark Nani’s birthday.