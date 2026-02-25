Vijay Deverakonda shares haldi glimpse ahead of wedding with Rashmika Mandanna

UDAIPUR: Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda on Wednesday shared glimpses of the Haldi ceremony ahead of his wedding with actor Rashmika Mandanna.

The couple will tie the knot on Thursday at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur, with pre-wedding festivities spread over the preceding two days.

Vijay offered fans a peek at the elaborate Haldi setup through his Instagram Stories.

The visuals showed circular outdoor space where two small wooden stools were placed at the centre for the bride and groom. Baskets of bright yellow and orange marigold petals surround the area.

In another Story, the actor shared a close-up of personalised flower-shaped name placards — one reading "Rushie", a nickname for Rashmika, and the other "Vijay" — placed among fresh lilies, roses and marigolds.

Family members and close guests have arrived for the wedding festivities of the couple at the hotel. Both the actors had reached Udaipur on Monday.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at and around the hotel venue. Private bouncers as well as police personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the wedding festivities.

The security arrangement also include restrictions on drones to avoid any leak of photographs and videos from the high profile wedding that has kept fans hooked.

On Tuesday, Vijay and Rashmika shared pictures suggesting they played a friendly cricket match with friends at the hotel premises, which they named the "VIROSH Premier League".

Rashmika also shared an image of the pre-wedding food arrangements with the dinner table decorated with pink tulips and white flowers.

The couple, who worked together on films such as "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade", have dated for seven years but publicly confirmed the relationship only recently.

They thanked fans and followers for their constant support in a recent post, saying they would like to name their union "The Wedding of Virosh" to honour the tag given to them by fans.

Deverakonda featured in several successful Telugu films, including "Arjun Reddy" and enjoys a significant fan following across India.

Mandanna, a leading actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema, gained widespread recognition with films such as "Geetha Govindam", "Pushpa: The Rise" and "Animal".