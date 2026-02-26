Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna get married, share loved up messages, photos

UDAIPUR: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna on Thursday tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Udaipur. The couple shared pictures from their big day on social media.

Mandanna wore a red sari with traditional gold jewellery, while Deverakonda complemented her in an off-white dhoti paired with a red shawl in the photos posted on their respective Instagram handles.

“Missed her in a way that made me feel like my day would’ve been better if she were around. Like my meals would’ve felt more wholesome if she were sitting across from me. Like my workouts would’ve been more fun and less of a punishment if she were doing them with me. Like I needed her — just to feel that sense of home and calm, no matter where I was. So, I made my best friend… my wife,” Deverakonda captioned the wedding photographs.

Mandanna titled her post, “Introducing to you now ‘My Husband!’” Addressing her “Dear Comrade” co-star, she wrote:

“Mr Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like. The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me every day that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly told me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could!

I’ve truly been blessed! Vijju, I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you — I’ve always told you that! But suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy — life — everything just makes a lot more sense now. It is because I have you witnessing it all, being the biggest part of it all!

I am so, so, so excited to be your wife — to fully be your wife! To be called your wife! Party time now!! Let’s have the best life ever together! I love you. (sic)”