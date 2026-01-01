Shree Nandu: Money doesn’t matter, respect Is everything

The actor, who has been part of the industry for the past 18 years, has played a variety of roles, including second leads and cameos. “But I never really got the opportunity to contribute creatively to a story or a particular scene. Even if I suggested something, it was often taken as too much involvement from an actor. I understand that. At one point, I started questioning myself — do I really know all the crafts of cinema or not? I wanted to test myself, and that’s when I decided to produce Psych Siddhartha,” explains Nandu.