Shree Nandu: Money doesn’t matter, respect Is everything

Shree Nandu is eagerly awaiting the release of his upcoming film Psych Siddhartha, in which he plays the lead role. He waited nearly three years for this project and did not sign any other films during that time. Apart from acting, Nandu also stepped into production with this film. “It has been an emotional journey over the last three years, and now the film is finally releasing on January 1,” says Nandu.
The actor, who has been part of the industry for the past 18 years, has played a variety of roles, including second leads and cameos. “But I never really got the opportunity to contribute creatively to a story or a particular scene. Even if I suggested something, it was often taken as too much involvement from an actor. I understand that. At one point, I started questioning myself — do I really know all the crafts of cinema or not? I wanted to test myself, and that’s when I decided to produce Psych Siddhartha,” explains Nandu.
Nandu says he wasn’t concerned about success or failure but wanted to give himself a chance. “I don’t want to regret not trying. I trusted my judgement, believed in my director, the story, and the team, and decided to move forward. I want to prove myself as an actor and show that I can handle such roles,” adds the actor.
Over the past few years, Nandu worked on television shows and also anchored IPL Telugu programs, saving money to eventually make a film. “Initially, I wanted to direct a film written by Varun, which was about a mother-son bond. But when Varun came up with Psych Siddhartha, I asked him to direct it, and I decided to produce it while also playing the lead,” he said.
Putting all his savings into the film might sound risky, but Nandu sees it differently. “I never felt it was a risk. This is the right time to try. I can’t do the same thing when I turn 60,” points out Nandu, adding, “We discussed every scene in detail, shared it with the team, and went with what the majority felt was right.”
According to Nandu, Psych Siddhartha breaks away from conventional storytelling. “The editing pattern is completely new, and we’ve broken many regular cinematic norms. Usually, the female lead is young, unmarried, and carefree. In our film, she is divorced and has a son. Even the male lead is divorced. This is not a template-driven film—it’s a completely fresh experience,” proclaims the actor.
During these three years, Nandu did not sign any other films except Dhandoraa. “I accepted it because it’s a sensible film and my role had great scope. As expected, I received appreciation like never before,” reveals Nandu. When asked why he wasn’t actively involved in Dhandoraa promotions, he says, “There were many senior and established actors who promoted the film well, and it helped. For Psych Siddhartha, I am the only familiar face, so I need to take full responsibility for promotions.”
Nandu expressed happiness that Psych Siddhartha was acquired by Suresh Productions, headed by Suresh Babu and Rana Daggubati. “That itself felt like more than half the battle won. Having such a big production house backing my film is a huge plus. This happened even before I started shooting for Dhandoraa,” says Nandu.
Talking about the story, Nandu described it as simple yet impactful. “In the first half, a woman enters a man’s life and deceives him. In the second half, another woman enters and brings stability. The first half feels like a video game—fast-paced and unpredictable—with a unique editing style,” he explains, adding, “If I have to simplify it, the first half reflects Rana Daggubati’s modern, fast, Hollywood-influenced thinking, while the second half reflects Suresh Babu’s grounded and traditional approach. Overall, the film offers a new experience in terms of editing, music, and performances.”
After the teaser and trailer release, comparisons were drawn with Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy, and Nandu quickly responds, “I don’t know why the comparison came up. In my film, the character isn’t glorified as an alcoholic or smoker. The story and character are completely different.” He added that Siddharth’s straightforward nature is why the title Psych Siddhartha was chosen. “He’s honest, transparent, and says what he feels, which many people don’t like. He’s innocent in his own way.”
When asked whether the story was inspired by real life, Nandu says, “Parts of my director’s real-life experiences are reflected in the film. In today’s generation, break-ups are common, and after separation, many people still want to stay connected with their first partner. That emotional conflict is something many can relate to.”
Recently, Vanaveera director Avinash criticised Nandu for not promoting his film despite playing the main villain. Soon after, both of them came together for a joint promotional video. “I respect Avinash’s emotions as a director. We spoke, cleared things positively, and decided to promote both films together. It will definitely help his film as well,” says Nandu.
When asked if, as a producer, he is financially secure with the business of the film, Nandu firmly says, “It’s not about money. If I wanted money, I could do any job. I want respect as an actor. After 18 years in the industry, I don’t want to be remembered as a failure. Appreciation and respect give me more happiness than money.”
He added that if Psych Siddhartha succeeds, it will prove that he can carry a film as a solo lead. “People will start believing in me,” says the actor.
Nandu also clarifies that he doesn’t choose films just for money. “One director approached me with a story that required a ₹6 crore budget. I told him it could be made within ₹3 crore. I want to be part of small films that create big impact. My producer should always feel safe investing in a film with me,” says Nandu, who hopes that this is just the first of many collaborations with producer Suresh Babu.
Speaking about future projects, Nandu says he has a few films lined up as a lead actor and wants to focus more on that space.
Yamini Bhaskar plays the female lead in Psych Siddhartha, marking her return after a three-year gap. Explaining the choice, Nandu says, “I followed her on Instagram and noticed her classical dance videos. This character requires deep emotions, and you can see that in her eyes. She’s also a Telugu girl, so I suggested her to Varun. Initially, he was unsure, but after narrating the story to her in a café and seeing her emotional response, he was convinced.” He added that Yamini went beyond her role, staying back even after completing her shoot and helping the team like an assistant director.
Reflecting on 2025, Nandu called it a memorable year. “I got Dhandoraa, which brought me great appreciation, and Suresh Babu bought my film—it’s a huge moment for me,” says the actor, who is also excited about his upcoming releases, including a film with Vennela Kishore and Viva Harsha, directed by Praveen, and another film titled Ugly, expected to release in February.
Refraining from having any New Year resolutions this year, and talking about his New Year plans, Nandu says, “Earlier, we used to spend the night with family, play tambola, and visit the Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Chikkadapally in the morning. This year, my film is releasing, so promotions come first. On January 1, I’ll visit theatres at RTC Cross Roads and then travel to different cities.”