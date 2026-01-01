Naveen Polishetty: Happy that my film is releasing alongside the stars

Young actor Naveen Polishetty, who has carved a special place for himself with three consecutive blockbusters, is all set to entertain audiences once again with his upcoming film, Anaganaga Oka Raju, scheduled for Sankranthi 2026. The film is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, while Maari makes his directorial debut with this project. Anaganaga Oka Raju is set to hit theatres on January 14.
As part of its innovative promotions, the team recently hosted a unique event titled Raju Gari Pelli Reception (Raju’s Wedding Reception) at a hotel in Hyderabad. Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary attended the event and entertained the audience by dancing on stage to the two songs released so far.
Wishing everyone a happy New Year, Naveen said, “I hope 2026 brings light and happiness into everyone’s lives.” He then reflected on a difficult phase in his life. “2024 was a very challenging year for me. After delivering three consecutive hits, I wanted to come back quickly with another exciting film. Unfortunately, an accident kept me away from shooting. It took considerable time to recover both mentally and physically. During that recovery phase, I spent time with my team developing the story for Anaganaga Oka Raju,” he shared.
Naveen added that the film went on floors in February 2025 and was completed within six months. “The output has come out really well. When we discussed release plans, our producers felt Sankranthi would be the perfect time,” he said.
Talking about his journey and connection with the audience, Naveen said, “I once stood in the crowd cheering for films as a fan, and today I am an actor standing here. What makes me even happier is that my film is releasing alongside the stars whose movies I used to watch with admiration. I thank the audience wholeheartedly for bringing me to this stage.”
Explaining why the film is releasing during Sankranthi, he said, “Sankranthi represents celebration and entertainment, and our film perfectly fits that festive vibe. There’s a lot of fun and entertainment in Anaganaga Oka Raju, and I’m confident audiences will enjoy it during this festive season.”
He also praised his co-star and the team. “Meenakshi, I, and the entire team worked with complete dedication and heart.” Naveen concluded by extending his wishes to other big releases. “I wish great success to Chiranjeevi garu’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Prabhas garu’s The Raja Saab. This Sankranthi is going to be a grand cinematic feast for Telugu audiences.”