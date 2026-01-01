Naveen Polishetty: Happy that my film is releasing alongside the stars

Wishing everyone a happy New Year, Naveen said, “I hope 2026 brings light and happiness into everyone’s lives.” He then reflected on a difficult phase in his life. “2024 was a very challenging year for me. After delivering three consecutive hits, I wanted to come back quickly with another exciting film. Unfortunately, an accident kept me away from shooting. It took considerable time to recover both mentally and physically. During that recovery phase, I spent time with my team developing the story for Anaganaga Oka Raju,” he shared.