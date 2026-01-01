Suresh Babu: Call it independent cinema, not small or big films

Speaking about the success of Eesha, he said strong content never fails. “I don’t like categorising films as small or big. For lack of a better term, we should call them independent cinema. If the content is good, audiences will definitely come to theatres. They are not just spending money, but also three to four hours of their time. For that effort, we must give them compelling content. If we do that sincerely, such films will succeed—not just here, but anywhere in the country,” he said.