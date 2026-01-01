Suresh Babu: Call it independent cinema, not small or big films

The film Eesha, made on a modest budget, has turned into a big success, collecting nearly ₹6 crore gross within just five days of its release. Directed by Srinivas Manne, the film marks KL Damodara Prasad’s return to production after a gap of a few years.
The success meet of Eesha was attended by the newly elected President of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC), D Suresh Babu, who graced the event as the chief guest. He lauded Damodara Prasad, who had earlier served as the General Secretary of the TFCC.
“I came here today to thank Damodara Prasad for all the hard work he has done for the industry. He performed an extraordinary role, and it is now our responsibility to carry that work forward. Even though you were reluctant, Allu Aravind and I insisted that you take up the responsibility. We must truly appreciate your efforts,” said Suresh Babu.
Speaking about the success of Eesha, he said strong content never fails. “I don’t like categorising films as small or big. For lack of a better term, we should call them independent cinema. If the content is good, audiences will definitely come to theatres. They are not just spending money, but also three to four hours of their time. For that effort, we must give them compelling content. If we do that sincerely, such films will succeed—not just here, but anywhere in the country,” he said.
He also praised director Srinivas Manne and distributors Bunny Vasu and Vamsi Nandipati for their belief in the film and for promoting it effectively.
Reflecting on the struggles of new writers and directors, Suresh Babu noted that the situation hasn’t changed over decades. “Even in earlier times, writers and directors had to wait for years. When my father wanted to produce a film, he first hired writer DV Narasaraju garu and then started looking for a story. After many days, Narasaraju garu narrated a story to my father — it later became Ramudu Bheemudu (1964). My father liked it and approached NT Rama Rao garu, who also appreciated it. That’s how the film happened. Interestingly, Narasaraju garu had narrated the same story to several producers over the years, but no one accepted it until then,” he recalled.
Sharing this anecdote, Suresh Babu urged young filmmakers not to lose hope. “I appeal to all young directors and writers to keep working sincerely, even if it takes time. When the moment is destined to arrive, it will happen,” he concluded.