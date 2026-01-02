New still of Pawan Kalyan from Ustaad Bhagat Singh unveiled

After taking charge as the Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan wrapped the films he had signed earlier. Two of them — Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Me OG — have already been released, while another much-awaited project, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is gearing up for a theatrical release later this year. Following his rise to power, Pawan Kalyan also signed a new film directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Talluri. Although the project was expected to be announced earlier, it was officially revealed on New Year’s Day.