New still of Pawan Kalyan from Ustaad Bhagat Singh unveiled

After taking charge as the Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan wrapped the films he had signed earlier. Two of them — Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Me OG — have already been released, while another much-awaited project, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, is gearing up for a theatrical release later this year. Following his rise to power, Pawan Kalyan also signed a new film directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Talluri. Although the project was expected to be announced earlier, it was officially revealed on New Year’s Day.
Meanwhile, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh have unveiled a fresh poster featuring Pawan Kalyan. Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film’s latest still looks promising. In the poster, Pawan Kalyan appears in a powerful avatar, holding a gun in one hand and a tape recorder in the other.
Known for his sharp and punchy dialogues, Harish Shankar is said to have penned several strong one-liners for the film. The director earlier teamed up with Pawan Kalyan for the blockbuster Gabbar Singh, which became hugely popular for its memorable dialogues. Expectations are high that Ustaad Bhagat Singh will also feature impactful, single-line punch dialogues that thrill fans.
Devi Sri Prasad serves as the film’s music director, while Sreeleela and Raashi Khanna play the female leads. Interestingly, the tape recorder seen in the latest still is a rarity today, having been widely used during the 1980s and 1990s. The film’s shooting is nearing completion, with post-production work currently underway. Promotions have already begun, and an official release date is expected to be announced soon.