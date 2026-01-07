Adivi Sesh opens up on why using ‘Tu Cheez’ for Dacoit teaser was a 'deeply personal choice'

The official teaser of Dacoit, the upcoming bilingual action thriller starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, caught the attention of film-goers for many reasons, one of them being its use of retro film music. While The Telugu trailer used the song ‘Kannepettaro’ from Nagarjuna starrer Hello Brother, the Hindi trailer used the iconic 1994 song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast from Mohra.
In an official statement, Adivi Sesh opened up about the significance of the Mohra song on a personal level. He said, “Some songs stay with you forever, and 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' is one of those songs for me. Growing up in the 90s, this track was everywhere, and I absolutely loved it. It was actually part of the first dance performance I ever did on a school stage, in a medley of songs, and that moment is still very vivid in my memory.”
Adivi Sesh also recalled how he felt an instinctive pull to use this song while working on Dacoit. He added, “Using it as one the songs in the film was my way of tipping my hat to that younger version of myself who fell in love with music, performance, and the joy of entertaining people. We made sure to acquire the rights properly because it mattered to me that this homage was done the right way. It’s a small, personal memory woven into a much larger film, and I hope audiences feel that sense of nostalgia and energy when they hear it.”
The use of the Mohra song definitely adds to the irreverent and pulpy vibe of the trailer. While the Telugu teaser has garnered nearly 19 million hits on YouTube so far, the Hindi trailer has over 15 million views of its own. Incidentally, both ‘Kannepettaro’ and 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai' came out in the year 1994.
Directed by Shaneil Deo, Dacoit also marks the Telugu debut of Anurag Kashyap. The action-thriller also features Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, and Sunil in the ensemble cast. Shaneil has penned the screenplay in collaboration with Sesh. In the technical team, Danush Bhaskar is the cinematographer and Kodati Pavan Kalyan is the editor. Action is choreographed by A Vijay , Naba, Maibam Nabakanta, and King Solomon.
Bankrolled under SS Creations and Suniel Narang Production Banners, Dacoit is currently slated for March 19, 2026 release.