Nagarjuna Akkineni's Annapurna Studios hires senior colourist Andreas Brueckl

HYDERABAD: Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni-led Annapurna Studios has onboarded internationally acclaimed senior colourist Andreas Brueckl to its creative team, the studio announced on Tuesday.

Brueckl, who brings over two decades of experience across Europe and Asia, will work with Annapurna Studios' creative and technical leadership under chief technology officer CV Rao, a press release said.

He has worked on critically acclaimed and blockbuster titles like "Paatal Lok", "Jailer", "Sacred Games", "Maidaan", "Delhi Crime", and "Daaku Maharaj", along with other projects and collaborations extending to Los Angeles, Europe, and the Middle East.

In a statement, Supriya Yarlagadda, executive director of Annapurna Studios, said the studio remained focused on creative excellence and collaboration with top global talent.

"We are pleased to welcome Andreas Brueckl, whose expertise will strengthen and enrich our team," she said.

Rao said Brueckl's global experience would add a valuable new dimension to the studio's creative vision.

"With a strong and accomplished team already in place, his perspective across international projects and Indian cinema will further expand our capabilities," he added.