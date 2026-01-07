Akhanda 2 on OTT: When and where to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's action film

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest film Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is all set to premiere on OTT soon. Directed by Boyapati Srinu, the action film will stream on Netflix from January 9 onwards. Akhanda 2 marked the fourth collaboration between the actor and director after Akhanda, Simha and Legend.
Akhanda 2, which also starred Samyuktha Menon and Aadhi Pinisetty in key roles, was a sequel to the 2021 film of the same name. The film takes off from the events of the first film. In the sequel, a Chinese General, furious after losing his son in the Galwan clash, allies with a strategist who believes an entire nation can collapse if its faith is shaken. Together, with the help of an ambitious Indian minister, they unleash a bio-virus into the Ganga during the Maha Kumbh Mela to spread panic across the country.
Bajrangi Bhaijaan-fame Harshaali Malhotra plays the character Janani from the first film who grows up to be a scientist who creates an antidote for the virus. When her life is threatened once again, Akhanda returns to protect her.
Upon release, the film was met with mixed reviews. Our CE review of the film read, "By the time Akhanda 2: Thaandavam reaches its finale, what remains is a film overflowing with ambition but underwritten at every turn. It wants to be devotional, patriotic, mythological, and mass-heavy all at once. In trying to achieve everything, it spreads itself thin and ends up offering very little that feels cohesive, original, or emotionally gripping."
Akhanda 2, which was initially set for a release on December 5, but was postponed due to a stay order from the Madras High Court, following a petition filed by Eros International against 14 Reels Plus Entertainment over a financial dispute. When the dues were cleared, the film was granted permission for a release.
Thaman S, who composed music for Balakrishna’s previous outing Daaku Maharaaj, was also the music director for Akhanda 2. It had cinematography handled by C Ramprasad and editing by Tammiraju.