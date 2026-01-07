Akhanda 2 on OTT: When and where to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna's action film

Akhanda 2, which also starred Samyuktha Menon and Aadhi Pinisetty in key roles, was a sequel to the 2021 film of the same name. The film takes off from the events of the first film. In the sequel, a Chinese General, furious after losing his son in the Galwan clash, allies with a strategist who believes an entire nation can collapse if its faith is shaken. Together, with the help of an ambitious Indian minister, they unleash a bio-virus into the Ganga during the Maha Kumbh Mela to spread panic across the country.