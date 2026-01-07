Anil Sunkara: I don’t want to do experiments; I’ve decided to make entertaining films

Samajavaragamana director Ram Abbaraju has helmed Nari Nari Naduma Murari. “We decided to work on this film during Samajavaragamana itself. I even recommended Ram Abbaraju to Mythri Movie Makers for another project,” says Anil. He also pointed out how some people doubted if the film would hit the screens for Sankranthi. “When I announced that we were coming for Sankranthi, a few didn’t believe it. Many even called to confirm the release date. As promised, we are releasing the film this Sankranthi,” he adds.