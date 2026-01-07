Anil Sunkara: I don’t want to do experiments; I’ve decided to make entertaining films

Producer Anil Sunkara's Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which features Sharwanand in the lead role, is set to hit screens on January 14 for Sankranthi. While Samyuktha and Sakshi Vaidya play the female leads, Ram Abbaraju is the director. Despite stiff competition during the festive season, Anil Sunkara is confident about the film’s prospects.
“I know many films are releasing at the same time, and that’s quite common during Sankranthi. Sometimes, all films do well. Our film has come out very nicely, and it’s a typical festival entertainer,” says Anil, adding that Sankranthi has always worked well for family-oriented films.
Talking about the story, the producer says the film is a complete entertainer. “From start to finish, the audience will keep laughing. Balakrishna garu launched our logo, and we even borrowed a few words from a song of his earlier film,” says the filmmaker. Notably, Balakrishna starred in Nari Nari Naduma Murari, directed by Kodandarami Reddy, and the same title has been retained for this film.
Anil Sunkara also revealed that the film’s distribution has been finalised. “Dil Raju is releasing the film in Vizag and Nizam areas. Raja has taken the West, Krishna, and Guntur regions, while Sobhan is releasing it in the Ceded area. I am releasing the film on my own in the East,” he says.
Speaking about his future plans, Anil, who earlier produced films with Superstar Mahesh Babu, says he intends to balance both small and big-budget projects. “I am in discussions with Sai Dharam Tej for a film. I want to stop experimenting and focus only on entertainment-driven films,” he states.
Samajavaragamana director Ram Abbaraju has helmed Nari Nari Naduma Murari. “We decided to work on this film during Samajavaragamana itself. I even recommended Ram Abbaraju to Mythri Movie Makers for another project,” says Anil. He also pointed out how some people doubted if the film would hit the screens for Sankranthi. “When I announced that we were coming for Sankranthi, a few didn’t believe it. Many even called to confirm the release date. As promised, we are releasing the film this Sankranthi,” he adds.
Addressing the relatively low-key promotions compared to other Sankranthi releases, Anil says content matters more than hype. “It’s not about competing in promotions. I strongly believe in my content. Audiences decide after watching the teaser and trailer, and our film perfectly fits the festival mood,” he says.
On the OTT and satellite front, Anil shared an interesting insight. “Samajavaragamana didn’t have an OTT deal before release. After it received a positive response and became a super hit, we sold the rights at double the price. For Nari Nari Naduma Murari, Amazon has acquired the OTT rights,” he reveals.
The producer emphasised that script selection is his top priority. “I only take films to the floors with a bound script. If the script is strong, the film will automatically come out well. I review the first half during the shoot and the full film after completion to ensure it matches the script. For me, a good script is everything,” he points out.
Talking about upcoming projects, Anil says he is producing films with Sai Dharam Tej and Teja Sajja. “Goodachari 2 with Adivi Sesh is currently under production. As I mentioned earlier, I want to focus only on entertaining films. On the same lines, I am also making a film titled Air Force Bezawada Batch,” he concludes.